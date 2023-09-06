DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Fire and Rescue is helping people stay weather-aware by giving out free weather alert radios.

They’ve partnered with the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency to give away 60 National Weather Service weather alert radios, free of charge, for Decatur citizens.

The giveaway started Wednesday at noon, it will go on until they give out all 60. Firefighters say finding out about weather threats as early as possible should be people’s first priority.

“Anytime you can get an early detection or get a more significant time frame to move to get into action. I mean that’s like I say everybody talks about we need to know earlier and be forewarned. And so that’s what these things do, they’re giving you a significant time advantage to take advantage of that,” said Lt Brandon Sivley.

The department says they will arrange to have the radios programmed for you and you can just pick them up ready to use. They can be reached at 256-341-4860