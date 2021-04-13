Decatur elementary school principal charged with domestic violence

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The principal of Banks-Caddell Elementary was arrested over the weekend on domestic violence charges, arrest records show.

David Allan McCollum, 40, was arrested on two domestic violence warrants by Arab police late last week. McCollum was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, according to arrest reports — one for assault and another for menacing involving a gun. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Arab police said the warrants were for an incident that happened March 14 in the 500 block of Fairway Drive. McCollum was not present at the time the victims filed a report, police said.

Decatur City Schools spokesman Dwight Satterfield said McCollum has been on leave from his job since March 19, and his contract with the district expires June 30. A reason for McCollum being placed on leave wasn’t given, and Satterfield said district officials were unaware of McCollum’s arrest last week on the warrants.

According to Satterfield, an interim principal has been serving at Banks-Caddell since McCollum left.