DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Steam. Press. Repeat. Just some of those tasks are completed each day at Four Seasons Dry Cleaners, but with the extreme heat outside, it’s creating steamier conditions inside.

“They have the seen the temperature up to 105 and 110,” said Susan Copeland, owner of Four Seasons.

And with the higher temperatures, work can begin earlier than usual.

“I have a guy that comes in around 4 o’clock he comes in and he starts sorting the clothes and he starts the load and stuff like that,” Copeland said. “The employees come in at 7 o’clock they start their pressing start their work stuff like that.”

With scorching temperatures outside, safety inside is a top priority.

“I do give them heat breaks extra heat breaks they know they can go back there and sit down at any time my office has an air conditioner in it they know they can go back there and sit down we put fans at their stations,” Copeland said.

It is safe to say that working at the dry cleaners is one hot job, especially in the summertime.