DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) wants the community’s feedback on the downtown area.

The free Downtown Market study is available to DDRA through their Main Street Alabama membership. The study requires the community to participate in a survey between Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

The last time DDRA conducted this study was in 2015. With the number of people on social media, they are hoping to reach even more people this time.

The data will then be shared with developers to help them provide for the needs of the residents, whether it be new retail, restaurants or residential areas.

