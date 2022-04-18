DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – You may notice increased activity in and around several medical facilities across Decatur Wednesday.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital officials said a community-based drill is planned for April 20, simulating a tornado that causes mass casualties, loss of public infrastructure, and damage to a DMH facility. The drill will start at 1 p.m., and the publicly-visible portions will last for an hour.

During this time, patients, visitors, and hospital staff will receive multiple warnings and announcements, all distinguished by the word “drill.” There will also be increased activity in and around medical facilities, especially lobbies and emergency rooms.

DMH officials stressed that patient care will continue as normal throughout the drill.

All four DMH facilities: the hospital itself, Parkway Campus, West Campus, and Danville Road Campus will be participating in the drill, along with Decatur-Morgan EMS and The Surgery Center of Decatur.