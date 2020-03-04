Decatur crisis team providing tornado relief to Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Members of the Decatur Church of Christ Crisis Team say they know the best way to serve others is to be prepared to help in any circumstance. After waking up to the news of tornados tearing through central Tennessee, they were ready to go and help first thing Tuesday morning.

"We know that there's people that are missing things and are displaced people that have things on their homes and just need help. So anything we can do, anything we can offer, we want to be there for those that are in need and be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Outreach Minister Cody Michael.

The group will help anyone in need and they're prepared to stay as long as they're needed.

"Whether its hurricanes or fires or tornadoes or floods, we try to be ready to be able to be servants and to be able to teach people about the love of Christ," said Michael.

The group is accepting donations to continue their mission. You can drop off a donation at the church located on 2833 Danville Rd SW or you can arrange for donations to be picked up. Their number is (256) 353-4256.