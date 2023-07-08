Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper is making headlines after an email exchange between him and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper announced he’ll be holding a town hall at the end of July.

On Saturday, July 29 from 12-3 p.m. at the Wilson Morgan Park Pavilion, Pepper will be hosting a “District Four Town Hall.”

The gathering is set to have food, as Pepper says citizens can come out to speak out about issues or just to discuss Decatur’s future.

“This is a public meeting hosted by myself for the citizens in my district and any other in the city who would like to come and address any issues about the city, our district or just have a talk about the future of our city. Come out and enjoy a hamburger and some hot dogs, I hope to see you there!” Pepper said in a Facebook post.

Pepper represents the fourth district of Decatur, which is the central district of the city.