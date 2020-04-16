Decatur compounding pharmacy producing hand sanitizer to donate to first responders and health care workers

DECATUR, Ala — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several essential items to vanish from store shelves. One of those items—hand sanitizer. Legacy Compounding, an independent compounding pharmacy in Decatur is providing a service that will help during the shortage.

“Compounding is customized medications,” said Lab Manager Tyler Sharpe. “You take the chemicals and you take all the different ingredients and make a medication, most of the time, because it’s something that’s not mass produced.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA is allowing the temporary compounding of some alcohol-based hand sanitizer products.

“People are unable to get this, but people still need to be sanitizing their hands when they’re not able to wash them,” said Sharpe. He said Legacy’s owner thought of what the pharmacy could do to help during the pandemic. Once the FDA released the details of the amended compounding policy, they thought of the idea of to make hand sanitizer.

Sharpe said so far, they’ve produced and donated sanitizer to the Decatur Police and Fire Departments, Decatur-Morgan Hospital, and several doctors’ offices in Decatur the Shoals.

The pharmacy’s mixer can produce about three gallons of sanitizer at a time.

“We don’t have tons of ingredients, but we have been able to supply a lot of the local places and a lot of the people around here that are looking for it,” said Sharpe. He said as long as there’s a need, Legacy will continue producing hand sanitizer. He said the company is putting the care in health care.

To purchase hand sanitizer, connect with Legacy Compounding by visiting their website, emailing info@legacycompounding.com, or calling (256) 353-1123.