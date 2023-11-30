DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City community leaders are responding to Councilman Hunter Pepper’s released letter supporting the police officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

The letter has sent shockwaves through a community that has waited two months to hear the fate of the officers involved.

“At some point, somebody has to set the standard on excellence at what we will do right,” Aneesah Saafiyah of the community organization Standing In Power said. “Hunter Pepper has not done that so far.”

Pepper wrote and sent a letter to all Decatur city employees, alleging that Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision on officer discipline had been made.

Pepper said three officers would be fired and a fourth suspended, calling it ‘unjust and unfair.’ He defended the officers’ actions, arguing it was consistent with their training.

“I do not think that the officers should be terminated in this situation with to my understanding what the policy violations are and the relevance to the shooting itself,” Pepper said.

As Decatur City leaders and its police department continue to face the frustration of supporters of the Perkins family, Pepper sent the email late Wednesday night. Pepper told News 19 that he decided to send it knowing that it could potentially be released to the public.

“I figure at some point and time that it would be leaked because there are individuals that have different opinions on this situation within the city of Decatur who work for the city of Decatur,” Pepper said.

Saafiyah says Decatur community leaders are astounded by Pepper’s actions and remarks.

“Regardless of if someone told him to do it or not as a councilman he should know better. He should know not to do that,” Saafiyah said.

Rodney Gordon, president of the Morgan County NAACP agreed.

“What he says affects the whole city,” explained Gordon. “What he’s really saying is that they didn’t kill him, that what they did was alright. As a matter of fact, he’s even going over what the chief Todd Pinion sent upstairs and he’s going against the policy and procedures of the city.”

In the letter, Pepper informed his fellow council members and the mayor of quote: ‘their failure you have delivered to the employees and citizens to the city of Decatur by not allowing proper and fair due process.’

”The mayor should stand up for the employees and say I have or have not seen everything. I need to wait for this investigation to come out before I walk up to you and plan to terminate you. That’s wrong,” said Pepper.

In a statement to News 19, Decatur Bowling denied that he’s already made a decision on the disciplinary action for the officers. He says that will come after the officer’s hearings next week.

Earlier this month Pinion issued written reprimands to four officers involved. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate if any crimes were committed in the shooting.