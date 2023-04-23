DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A local city school system superintendent is the fourth in the nation to receive the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) Superintendent Award.

Decatur City Schools (DCS) announced Sunday that Dr. Michael Douglas was recognized as the 2023 recipient of the BRSE Superintendent Award.

Ten of DCS’s 17 schools have earned Blue Ribbon Schools Lighthouse status and one of the system’s elementary schools earned a Beacon Award from BRSE under Dr. Douglas’s guidance.

“I’m proud of my district. This honor wouldn’t be possible without the students, families, and our wonderful community,” said Dr. Douglas. “A special thank you to our Board of Education for their vision, leadership, and support, as well as our principals, teachers, and staff. I also want to thank Faith Plunkett, who oversees our Blue Ribbon process. I’m so proud of our schools and their hard work to be the best.”

The award was previously won by Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins in 2022, and Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones in 2021.

Dr. Douglas will be recognized and presented the award at the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence National Conference in Orlando on December 1.

“Dr. Douglas embodies the mission and values of a Blue Ribbon leader. He is a model of leadership for superintendents and educators throughout the nation,” said Dr. Judy Warden Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence.