DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — There are several jobs open at Decatur City Schools and the school system is hosting a recruitment fair to fill them.

The school system will host a spring recruitment fair on Tuesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Decatur High School gymnasium, located at 910 Somerville Road SE in Decatur.

According to a flyer for the event, the school system is looking to fill the following positions;

Teachers

Instructional aides

Bookkeepers

Clerical aides

CNP workers

Custodians

Bus drivers

Prospective candidates are asked to bring a resume and expect on-the-spot interviews for available jobs. For more information, contact the school system at 256-552-3000 or visit www.dcs.edu.