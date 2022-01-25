DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City Schools is mourning the loss of a staff member.

Decatur City Schools said Child Nutrition Program Manager Bradley Bowman died suddenly Monday night. Bowman, who had been part of the CNP team since 2017, is being remembered for bringing a creative side to the program and passionately providing for the children and staff he served.

“Bradley was a beacon for many on the CNP team. He was a beloved individual by those that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children.” Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield

Bradley is survived by his wife Monica and their children. DCS extended their deepest sympathy to Bowman’s family, friends, and coworkers on the CNP team.