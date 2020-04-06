Decatur City Schools set up 7 food distribution sites for students

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools with the community’s help will continue to feed students despite moving to digital learning.

Decatur Schools will have food distribution sites at seven different locations on Monday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

These are the same seven sites used during spring break.

The sites are:

  • Austinville Elementary
  • Banks Caddell Elementary
  • Ben Davis Elementary
  • Frances Nungester Elementary
  • Oak Park Elementary
  • West Decatur Elementary
  • Woodmeade Elementary

They ask that a student be present.

