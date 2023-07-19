DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools (DCS) is searching for volunteers to participate as mentors for a program in its second year of operation.

When students return to class at Austin Middle School and Decatur Middle School on August 3, school officials want them to know they’re not alone, as “Dads on Duty” and “Moms as Mentors” kicks off for the 2023-2024 school year.

The goal is to encourage middle school students to strive for good behavior and attendance, while also teaching them why it’s significant to stay in school and graduate.

“A lot of kids in our school system don’t have positive male or female role models,” explained Bruce Jones, Community Outreach Coordinator for Decatur City Schools. “This is a way for some of these kids to interact and see positive men doing positive things and to hear the stories of some of these men ‘what do you do for a living, where do you work, are you military, what’s your background, etc. We want the kids to hear something good and start to see themselves in some of these men and ladies.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the program will be required to complete a mandatory training process. Mentors will help welcome students at the beginning of the day and encourage them to make the most of every opportunity.

School officials are hopeful the students will be able to build strong relationships under their mentors as the upcoming school year progresses.

“We want to come in this upcoming year starting with the middle school Austin Middle and Decatur Middle and beef it up, get more volunteers to make sure we start in the beginning building those relationships early so we can see success at our middle schools we saw last year,” said Jones.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here. You can also find more information on the DCS website here.