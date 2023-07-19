DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools (DCS) invites parents to join DCS administrators for a meet and greet on July 20 and July 24.

At both locations and dates, DCS wants to bring administrators and parents together to allow parents a first-hand interaction with the people in charge of their children’s education. Parents get a chance to meet program directors as well.

On July 20, ‘Parents in the Park’ will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Delano Park. The school system’s new STEAM bus will be there too. The bus is a mobile lab for elementary school students and provides an innovative way of learning.

The meet and greet on July 24 will also be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but will be held at Wilson Morgan Park.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, DCS is providing free food and snow cones to those who attend.

To learn more, visit the Decatur City School’s Facebook page here.