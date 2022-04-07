DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City Schools is looking to hire several more full-time staff members including several school bus drivers.

The district is hiring 10 full-time drivers and two bus aides, they are also looking for people who can work as substitutes. Drivers are needed for both morning and afternoon routes.

To be considered drivers must be over 21 years old, enjoy working with children, obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) from the Alabama Department of Public Safety, and get certification to drive an Alabama school bus through the Alabama Board of Education.

“I think sometimes folks aren’t quite sure, can I work with children? Am I able to work with students?” Decatur City Schools Assistant School Transportation Supervisor Jamie Penley said. “And we get them down here and talk to them and get them to understand a lot of times it’s easier than they think. Also working with other people, and just that community sense I think when they get here they know that it’s truly a family.”

Anyone interested in applying can do so on the Decatur City Schools website and applicants are encouraged to go to the job fair being hosted in Decatur High School’s gymnasium on April 19.