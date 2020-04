DECATUR, Ala. – Heads up, Decatur families. Instructional packet pickup for Pre-K – 2nd-grade students will take place Friday, April 10.

Packets will be distributed at all Decatur elementary schools from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students experiencing technical or equipment issues can go to Oak Park Elementary or Austin Junior High from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to receive assistance from the tech department.