DECATUR, Ala. – All Decatur City Schools will be dismissing early Friday, September 3.

School officials said the early dismissal will allow janitors and maintenance staff to seal and disinfect high-touch areas before students return to school on Tuesday, September 7.

Schools will dismiss at the following times:

Elementary schools – 11:45 a.m.

Middle/High schools – 12:30 p.m.

No extended day services will be offered Friday.