Decatur City Schools confirms Austin grad was COVID-19 positive at ceremony

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools officials confirm that one of the students that graduated from Austin High School on May 21, has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say they took extra measures to screen the students, staff, and guests to lessen the possibility of exposure. A nurse on staff did screen the student, but school officials say they were not told that the student had recently been tested for being exposed to COVID-19.

The Morgan County Health Department issued guidance that anyone that may have been exposed to the student in question would be in the incubation period until June 3.

If you are concerned about being in contact with a COVID-19 infected person at the graduation, or any other location, you should self-isolate, wear a mask, and contact your health care provider for more information.

If you have questions about the situation, or about COVID-19, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1 (800) 270-7268.