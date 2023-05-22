DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur City Schools Board of Education (DCSBOE) has approved the hiring of a security manager.

Effective on July 1, the position will be filled by Wesley Swoopes, who has served the City of Decatur as a police officer for the past 20 years.

Swoopes is currently a sergeant and was most recently a patrol supervisor for the police department. He has also worked with criminal investigations and the K-9 unit.

A graduate of Austin High School, Swoopes currently serves as a tennis coach for DCS.

Decatur City Schools (DCS) announced the hiring of Swoopes at a called meeting on Monday afternoon. As a security manager, he will “oversee our security systems’ daily (and sometimes nightly) operations, including enhanced security measures to be introduced this fall,” according to a spokesperson for DCS.

The DCSBOE approved the new position and decided on hiring a full-time security manager at a board meeting in April. This was approved after Superintendent Dwight Satterfield gave a brief public update and then it held an hour-long executive session to discuss security and safety measures for the schools.

More information about the enhanced security measures set to be introduced in the fall is going to be released at a later date, the DCS spokesperson said.