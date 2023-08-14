DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City Schools officials have asked students to return certain school-issued laptop chargers.

Officials say there could be a risk of fire from the non-branded USB-C power cords after a cord recently had an electrical shortage at a school.

School officials say the power cord affected is solid black and unbranded, meaning there are no labels like Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Amazon Basics, etc.

The Decatur City Schools technology department is replacing the impacted power cords with new branded ones. If you have an unbranded charger, just take it to the student’s school library for a replacement.