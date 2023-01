DECATUR, AL (WHNT) — Authorities say the Decatur City Hall was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat.

Decatur Police Department Spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said that city hall was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in at around 3:48 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the Decatur Police Department is securing the scene. MCSO asked that residents use caution in the area

A spokesperson told News 19 the situation was clear just before 5:45 p.m.