DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur City Hall is closed for the remainder of the day, according to a sign posted on the door.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he decided to close city hall after learning that Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson planned to hold a press conference Friday morning.

“Thursday I learned that our District Attorney would have a press conference scheduled today,” the mayor said in a statement sent to News 19. “Not knowing what the District Attorney would share, I felt it best to let our non-essential employees work from home at 10:00 Friday.”

Bowling said while employees are not in the building all department phones are being forwarded to the appropriate managers. He said some city employees are continuing to work remotely.

Anderson held that news conference next door at the courthouse on Friday morning and announced that former Decatur officer Mac Bailey Marquette was charged with murder for the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

Since Perkins was killed, protests have taken place outside the city hall, calling for justice for his death.