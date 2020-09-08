Decatur City Council voting on proposal to allocate online sales tax revenue to Decatur City Schools

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to allocate a portion of online sales tax revenue to Decatur City Schools.
If the proposal is passed, 25 percent of the online sales tax revenue would go to Decatur City Schools for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to The Decatur Daily, at last week’s work session, the council agreed on the 2021 budget to give the school system a quarter of the online sales tax it receives from the state.
The city’s chief financial officer expects the city will get about $2 million in total revenue, with $500,000 going toward city schools.
Council members also discussed allocating portions of that to non-profits that benefit children.
If passed by the council, the school system will start to get funds in November.