Decatur City Council repeals city mask ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council held a special called meeting on Wednesday to vote on whether or not to repeal the city’s mask ordinance. The council voted 4-1 to approve ending the ordinance.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she is opening up more of the state with an amendment to the state’s health order.

The new “Safer Apart” order strips away the remaining mask requirements for businesses and individuals and instead encourages or recommends people wear masks, maintain 6 feet distance from people who are from other households, and frequently sanitize.

The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and lasts until May 5. You can read the full order here.