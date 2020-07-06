Decatur City Council meeting again Monday night to consider mask ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council will talk about a possible face mask covering ordinance. This comes one week after the council passed a resolution for facial coverings. The resolution does not impose a fine for not following an order, while an ordinance would.

During a meeting last Tuesday, several people spoke out against the proposed ordinance. City leaders say others spoke in favor of it through e-mail.

The city council will meet today in a work session starting at 4 p.m., with the regular council meeting starting at 6.