Decatur City Council hires new fire chief, approves new fire station

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur officially has a new fire chief.

According to The Decatur Daily, the city council unanimously approved Tracy Thornton’s promotion to fire chief Monday.

The job comes with a salary just over $95,000. Thornton previously served as division chief and has worked for Decatur Fire since 1999.

The council also approved a new fire station in southwest Decatur in a 4-1 vote. It will be constructed on Danville Road across from Austin Middle School. The cost is not to exceed $3.25 million.