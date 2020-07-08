Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance Decatur by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Jul 8, 2020 / 04:10 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 8, 2020 / 04:50 PM CDT DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Council has passed a mask ordinance at a special called city council meeting. The vote passed 3-2. An ordinance would make wearing a mask the law and anyone not wearing a mask could be fined. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction