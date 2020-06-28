Decatur City Council calls special meeting to discuss facial coverings

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says the council will consider a facial covering at a special meeting Monday evening.
Bowling posted to Facebook Saturday evening that he continues to receive inquiries about facial coverings.
The agenda for the special meeting includes two items.
- To Rescind Resolution No. 20-137 Parks & Recreation Organizational Restructure
- To discuss a protective measure relative to COVID19
Bowling’s social media post says specifically that the council will discuss facial coverings.
The special meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. The city will live stream the meeting on it’s YouTube channel.