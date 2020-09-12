Decatur City Council approves funding for new vehicles, library improvements

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council approved projects for three major departments Tuesday.

Decatur Fire and Rescue will be purchasing three 2021 Chevy Tahoes to replace high-mileage vehicles in their staff use fleet. The three trucks will cost just over $105,000.

The Decatur Public Library will be getting a new roof, replacing the current one that has lasted 25 years. The contract will cost the city $118,575.

The Decatur Street and Environmental Services Department will purchase two garbage trucks and two loader trucks to replace 15-year-old equipment. The four trucks will cost $795,253.