DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — During its regular meeting on Tuesday and after careful consideration – the Decatur city council voted 4-1 to approve pay raises for city employees.

As part of a previous special session, Decatur city leaders met to go over the particulars of the pay increase.

The raise features a 3% cost-of-living raise for city employees, pay grade adjustments for firefighters, a 5% increase in health insurance for the city and a nearly 2% increase for the city’s portion of payments to the retirement systems of Alabama.

Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against the increase, said the city should pay employees more than just 3%. He added that he would rather see employees pick up 5 or 6%.

The increase will be voted on in October for the city’s next budget.