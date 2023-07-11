DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, the Decatur City Schools Board of Education (DCSBOE) held a regular session meeting, and one particularly notable topic on the agenda was a ‘homeless education resource officer.’

Yvette Evans, the Deputy Superintendent of Instruction and Personnel for DCS, said the homeless education resource officer will help students who are in homeless situations get the resources that they need so that they can come to school and be successful.

This is the first time ever that the school system will have a position like this, and it will be a federally funded position through their federal programs department based on poverty percentage.

Evans told News 19 the position is also a safety precaution to have someone with the Federal Programs Director whenever she has to make home visits for kids in homeless situations.

“A lot of times, the homeless school liaison has to make home visits to students who are in homeless situations – to provide them with different resources and meet with the parents with things like this. And we just think it is a safety precaution to have someone go along with her,” Evans said.

This will be a part-time position, and school officials are looking to hire someone soon – before the school year begins. Requirements for the position include having a minimum of an associate’s degree and some law enforcement experience.