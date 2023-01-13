DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.

Judge Charles Elliott reluctantly granted the motion for Brian Mann, 34, to be freed from custody on Wednesday afternoon on a $500,000 bond – with strict conditions. “So much as a speeding ticket,” Judge Elliott said, would result in a rearrest.

Mann was released on a $500,000 bond after his initial arrest in September. One condition of that bond was providing his passport, preventing him from fleeing. After failing to do that, he was placed back in custody.

Judge Elliott was adamant that Mann remain in custody, despite numerous attempts (and personal letters) to have his bond lowered, believing him to be a flight risk.

However, at Wednesday’s hearing, Elliott said the case was at a “crossroads,” as he grappled with the fact that the longer Mann was in jail, he wasn’t able to pay alimony or child support to his estranged wife and young daughter. He is currently $8,000 behind in those payments.

Elliott explained he was having to “balance” assuring the safety of potential victims or witnesses in the case while also allowing Mann’s estranged wife and child to have food on the table, adding that keeping him in custody would inadvertently punish them.

According to court documents, Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” causing her to spend nearly two months in the hospital.

The passport is still unaccounted for, according to court filings.

Court documents show the divorce proceedings have been halted until the criminal proceedings are complete.

Conditions of Mann’s bond say he will not be allowed to leave his house after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m., and he will still spend every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. He will also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Other unsurprising conditions dictate that Mann has no contact with his estranged wife, cannot be in possession of alcohol and will be subject to random drug screenings.

The jury trial for Mann is scheduled for October 23.