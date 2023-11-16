MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor charged with the attempted murder of his wife has filed a motion to end his requirement for weekend reporting.

Brian Mann, of Hartselle, has been required to report to the Morgan County Jail every Friday at 4 p.m. and remain there until Monday at 8 a.m. while also wearing a GPS ankle monitor during the week since January.

Now, Mann is asking for those requirements to be dropped to allow him to get a job to pay child support. In court documents, Mann says he has interviewed for several jobs to earn income. However, the jobs require flexible availability including into the evenings Monday through Friday and some weekend availability.

Court documents show that the defense is arguing that Mann has not been able to support himself or pay child support and is becoming ‘further and further behind’ on those payments.

The defense argues that Mann has followed the court’s no-contact order with his wife and children and asked the court to consider his ‘faithful performance’ of the other conditions of his bond.

Mann’s legal team also filed letters from several different job offers that Mann has received.

The Decatur chiropractor was arrested in September 2022 for ‘intentionally poisoning his wife.’

Court documents show that Mann is accused of using lead to poison his wife and that she spent nearly two months in the hospital because of it.

The pair were undergoing divorce proceedings but those were halted until the criminal proceedings were complete.

Mann was set to face trial in October, but the trial date was pushed back to May 13, 2024.