Decatur career academy to break ground for new facility

“Gold shovels stuck in the dirt, in preparation of a groundbreaking ceremony”

DECATUR, Ala. – Career Acadamies of Decatur will host a groundbreaking ceremony on November 16 for a new facility to add to their campus.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2022 on a 2,800 square-foot building.

It will house heavy equipment simulators, computer labs, an engineering program, as well as a new medical career facility and still have enough space for an EMT section.

The groundbreaking will begin at 9 a.m. at 1229 Westmead Street, SW. Decatur, Alabama.

For more information on the event, visit their website, or call (256) 560-6821.