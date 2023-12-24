DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Thanks to some local businesses and organizations, a Decatur family displaced after a fire Thursday morning received a pleasant surprise on Sunday – just in time for the holidays!

Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) told News 19 that Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Toys for Tots all teamed up to help the family of nine with some of their needs.

DFR Lieutenant Brandon Sivley picked up the donations that were collected, and delivered them to the family this afternoon.

Sivley says several gift cards and toys were donated.