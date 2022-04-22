DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A building caught fire in Decatur for the second time Friday morning.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said multiple trucks were called to the 200-block of Robinson Street SW just before 8:15 a.m. Officials said the building had accidentally caught fire Wednesday night and was in the process of being remodeled.

The fire nearly engulfed the entire building and was coming through the roof, according to Decatur Fire.

6 engines were called to the scene and a water stream from one of the department’s tall ladder engines was used to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was injured and the cause of Friday’s fire was unknown, pending further investigation.