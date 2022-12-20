DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army is known for its bell ringers during the holiday season but singing is not a requirement. A local bell ringer in Decatur uses gospel songs to pass the time.

The Salvation Army says its Red Kettle debuted in 1891 to fund Christmas dinner for 1,000 families in need. The bell ringing didn’t start until the 1900s after people were ignoring the red kettle volunteers.

One volunteer is singing along with his bell ringing this year but instead of singing Christmas carols, he sings gospel hymns.

“I grew up in the Church of Christ and I still attend the Church of Christ for worship services,” Dalton Chaus told News 19. “We’re acapella singers in worship. We don’t have any instruments in the worship and so we take this from Colossians 3:16 and Ephesians 5 verse 19 where we are to sing and make melody within our hearts. You don’t have to be a good singer, you just have to sing and know and believe in who you are singing to. So I believe the gospel hymns I sing will encourage myself and encourage those who hear.”

The Salvation Army says donations to the Red Kettle go back into local communities. They say donations can feed a family of four for an entire week.

Dalton said he believes giving is our purpose.

“There’s no better way to spend your money,” Chaus continued. “When you look at Jesus and his ministry, he’s always helping people. He’s always coming to those communing with those who are less fortunate, impoverished people. So I think that as a disciple of Jesus, that’s what you should be doing is helping those who are less privileged than yourself.”

The Salvation Army is a Christian organization that allows its volunteers to attend a worship service on Sunday instead of ringing bells and enjoy a day of rest.