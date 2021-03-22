Decatur, Morgan County community helping register people for COVID-19 vaccine

DECATUR, Ala. – Positive news highlighted Monday’s COVID-19 update from Decatur and Morgan County officials.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said multiple community organizations are opening helplines to register those who otherwise don’t have access to a computer.

Those organizations and hours of operation include:

Rotary Club of Decatur – (256) 303-1123, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westmeade Baptist Church – (256) 353-2490, Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Epic Church will also be assisting, however, information on their helpline wasn’t available as of Monday’s briefing.

Michael Glenn from the Alabama Department of Public Health said all numbers continue to trend downward; as of the weekend, only 355 Alabamians were in the hospital with COVID-19, the lowest since April 25, 2020.

Glenn also said 1.4 million Alabamians have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (roughly 20% of the state’s population) and 529,000 are fully vaccinated – either with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Statewide, the 14-day positivity rate is at 8%, which Glenn and Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers both called “manageable,” with Morgan County at 9.8%.

Power said the vaccine clinic at Decatur-Morgan Hospital continues to go well, with 12,481 doses administered. The queue sits at 5,100 people as of Monday, however, Powers said that number will grow with vaccine eligibility expanding Monday.

Powers encouraged anyone eligible to register for their vaccine on the Decatur-Morgan Hospital website or by calling (256) 973-2888.

Over at the Morgan County Health Department, Glenn said all the appointments were full, but encouraged the public to register for the waiting list.