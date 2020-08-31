Decatur-area officials say “stay safe and wear a mask” this Labor Day

DECATUR, Ala. – Local officials from the Morgan County and Decatur-area started their weekly COVID-19 update by emphasizing the importance of sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing a mask for the long, holiday weekend.

Mayor Bowling says that cases in Morgan County 7% increase over the last week putting the number of COVID-19 cases in the county at 2,802. They don’t want these numbers to grow following Labor Day.

Bowling says we can make progress if we continue wearing masks.

County Commissioner Long says the County is doing well but does remind the public most services provided can be completed online, including tag renewal.

He says you can avoid the line and community members shouldn’t hesitate to call the courthouse with any questions. Long says they want to continue keeping things as safe as possible.

The ADPH’s Judy Smith says we have to be careful.

Smith says, “You want to keep having parties? Wear your mask. Use it or lose it. If you want to keep to keep going to the football games? Wear a mask. If you want to keep going to your job? Use it or lose it.”

She reminds the public that we are in this together, but they can not control everyone.

Smith says there are 23 patients in the Decatur-Morgan County hospital with COVID-29 with 4 of those patients are on ventilators. She says there are 8 cases currently under investigation with COVID-19. She says we have slowed down but we need to be careful.

She says there have been over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Smith says “please do the right thing.”