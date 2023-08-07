DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — If you’re a fan of pickleball, the Decatur City Council has some good news for you.

During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved the construction of two pickleball courts in Point Mallard. It’s estimated The two new facilities are estimated will cost the city around $2.2 million.

City Council President Jacob Ladner said he feels it’s important for the city to offer facilities for the increasingly popular sport. The council president said the move is one step in keeping the city a leader when it comes to recreation.

“A lot of this with the pickleball, and tennis, is like how we were 50 years ago,” Ladner said “We want to be a leader when it comes to recreation and quality of life things for our residents to enjoy and that’s why it’s important to do these type of projects.”

During the council’s meeting, they also discussed the possible re-zoning of the Decatur farmer’s market downtown. Ultimately the council chose to not vote on the matter Monday, saying that the plan was simply to re-zone the area to match the rest of downtown.

The council moved to instead take up the farmer’s market issue at its next meeting on August 21.