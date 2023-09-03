DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) says an apartment building was evacuated Saturday night due to smoke from a mechanical fire.

DFR said crews responded to the Presbyterian Towers building on Presbyterian Drive around 8:04 p.m. Saturday. The department said upon arrival crews found the multi-story building filled with smoke.

DFR said all the residents were evacuated to a safe area as crews worked to determine the cause of the smoke.

According to the department, the cause of the smoke was determined to be an electrical motor located in a mechanical room that had caught fire.

DFR said the smoke was ultimately removed from the building and the residents were able to return to their apartments.