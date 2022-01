MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly wreck knocked power out to several hundred Joe Wheeler EMC customers Friday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle hit a utility pole around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of New Cut Road and Long Bottom Road.

1 person was killed in the wreck, and JWEMC confirmed the pole snapped, knocking our power to 1,800 customers in the Danville and Falkville communities.