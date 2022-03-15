MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – As part of the settlement of lawsuits and regulatory actions in North Alabama, 3M has agreed to embark on years of cleanup. An important deadline is coming up for residents who think they have a claim against the company and don’t want to be part of a lawsuit’s class action settlement.

The chemicals were made by 3M for years at its Decatur plant. The company has reached a settlement for PFAS cleanup in the Tennessee River, on contaminated properties in North Alabama and it is under a consent order from the state’s environmental regulator, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).

One of the lawsuit settlements is 3M’s agreement with plaintiffs in Morgan County Circuit Court, the case is St. John vs. 3M. 440,000 residents in six counties, Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan, are included in the class action settlement.

Under the terms, no money will go to nearly all of those folks but residents who feel like they’ve got a claim against 3M and want to bring it have to opt-out of the class action settlement by Thursday, March 17.

The St.John website discusses what it means for a resident to opt-out of the settlement, “This is the only option that allows you to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against any of the Defendants related to the claims for monetary relief (including damages) this settlement resolves.”

The mailed-in reply must be postmarked by March 17. It should include the person’s name along with other basic information, including how you’re in the class, for example, a resident of one of the six counties involved.

St.John also has a frequently asked questions page that discusses the settlement in detail and provides more information about what it means to opt-out.

3M is also under a cleanup order from ADEM and residents can keep track of that process on ADEM’s file website. To view all current and future work progress reports, on the web page in the Media Area select water, the permit number is AL0000205 and the file number is 20-086.

A final settlement hearing for the case is scheduled in Morgan County Circuit Court for April 21st.