Danville man indicted; accused of murdering ex-wife, two others in 2020 triple murder

Carson Ray Peters, wanted for three counts of Capital Murder by Decatur Police.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A grand jury indicted a Danville man in connection with a Morgan County triple murder in 2020.

Carson Peters has been indicted on four counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree assault.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, Decatur Police were called to a shooting in the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive.

James Edward Miller, Tammy Renee Smith, and his ex-wife Teresa Lynn Peters were killed in the shooting.

Mary Kennedy, mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith, was injured in the shooting.

Court records show Carson and Teresa were going through a divorce at the time, and Decatur Police confirmed the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.

Peters surrendered to U.S. Marshals the day after the shooting at the Riverwalk Marina in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decatur Police with the search as well.

Peters is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond pending a formal arraignment hearing on Nov. 15.