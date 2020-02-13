Danville man arrested on drug charges outside daycare

DECATUR, Ala. – Police said a man they found outside of a church daycare Wednesday had methamphetamine and marijuana.

Olin Clay Robinson, 38, of Danville was arrested after officers were called to investigate a suspicious man the church in the 2000 block of Westmeade Street SW.

Police said Robinson had meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $1,600 bond.