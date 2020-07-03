Danville High School Head Coach tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ala. – Danville High School’s football coach Shannon McGregory tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Decatur Daily, he went to his doctor for a routine check-up Tuesday, where he told his doctor he thought he just had a summer cold.

His doctor asked him to get tested, and Thursday, the results came back positive.

Danville’s principal says the football field house will be locked up, and after 10 days it will be disinfected and sanitized. Everyone that was at the fieldhouse or near the coach will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.