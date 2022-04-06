DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Daikin America, which is currently contesting fines proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over a chemical exposure incident last July, said a March 29 incident reported to News 19 was minor and no one was injured.

Daikin American spokesperson Forrest Keith said on March 29 a contract worker was in a process area when they accidentally bumped a valve handle. He explained the worker then quickly closed the valve.

Keith said after an investigation into what happened Daikin officials believe no exposure to any hazardous level of any chemical took place.

But, Keith said out of an abundance of caution a supervisor had the workers medically evaluated. He said no health problems were found in those evaluations.

Daikin is currently contesting a proposed fine of $232,000 from OSHA which cited the company listing nine serious violations and one willful violation for a July 2021 incident. OSHA said the incident led to three workers being exposed to toxic and hazardous chemicals. Two of those workers later died.