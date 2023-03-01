DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The long-awaited return of one of North Alabama’s favorite festivals is finally here – and everyone is sharing their excitement across social media.

After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Daikin Festival is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Point Mallard Park. The new location was announced after the Morgan County Fairgrounds where it used to happen was sold in 2019.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the free, family-friendly event, which blends the traditional Japanese culture of the Osaka-based company with Southern flair.

You can enjoy live music, Japanese folk dancing, culture displays, and even hear the sounds of a favorite year after year; the performances by the Daikin Taiko Drum Team. Festival goers are also invited to participate in Japanese folk dances.

To showcase Japanese culture, there will be tents where festival goers can participate in learning the art of Japanese calligraphy (Shodo) and have their names written in Kanji to take home as a souvenir.

Plenty of free food will be available, featuring traditional festival food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, barbeque sandwiches, pizza, ice cream and soft drinks. Festival goers will also be treated to Cajun jambalaya and Japanese Yakisoba, a stir-fried mix of noodles, cabbage, carrots and beef.

There will be a kids’ zone with inflatables, face painting and fun games and free tethered hot-air balloon rides will be offered, weather permitting.

A “dramatic” firework show by PYRO Shows is planned to cap off the night around 9:00.

For more information on this year’s festival and to stay up-to-date with any changes, you can visit the dedicated Facebook page here or visit Daikin’s website here.