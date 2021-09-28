Another Daikin America employee dies following chemical exposure

DECATUR, Ala. – Another employee has died following a chemical exposure on the job at Daikin America in Decatur.

A representative with Daikin America confirmed Will Delashaw has passed.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Will Delashaw. (33 years old) Our hearts and prayers go out to Will’s wife, Ashley, and the family. Will has been a part of the Daikin America family for over 9 years. Words cannot adequately express our deep sense of sadness at the loss of one of our Daikin family members. Grief counselors are being arranged to be at the plant for our employees. Please keep Will Delashaw’s family, and the entire Daikin America family in your prayers, as we all struggle with this heartbreaking news. -Daikin America

Attorneys from Beasley Allen say that Delashaw was one of three people who were exposed to toxic chemicals on July 2.

Kendall Dunson, the attorney representing Delashaw’s family, released the following statement:

“Mr. Delashaw’s passing is tragic. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family. We will do whatever is necessary to find out exactly what happened to him. We will honor his memory and the memory of others who died from exposures at Daikin.”

Delashaw’s passing comes less than two weeks after his attorneys filed a lawsuit on his behalf, suing the Decatur plant following the July exposure. At the time, Delashaw was being treated for lung injuries at UAB.

One of the other workers affected by the same incident, Wesley Rusk, died on August 10. Delashaw is the second person from this incident to pass away from complications.

Rusk’s wife Sharona spoke with News 19 shortly after his death and said her husband told her about what happened at the Daikin plant that night, “There were three of them out there, outside, working on the towers. There are two towers that the chemicals flow through. Supposedly the excess chemicals flow into what they called the pit. When they went out that night, the smell from the pit was different than what it had been in the past.”

Contracted Daikin employee Darby Dockery was exposed in a separate incident, and she passed on September 13.

The Occupation Safety and Health Administrations (OSHA) is investigating the July 2 incident and another chemical exposure that happened in 2019.

The families of Delashaw and Dockery have filed ongoing lawsuits against Daikin America.